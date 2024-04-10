Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases.

In April 2024, Oruka and Paragon entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The resulting entity will focus on advancing Oruka’s pipeline, including ORKA-001 (an IL-23p19 inhibitor) and ORKA-002 (an IL-17A/F inhibitor). Upon completion of the merger, the combined company plans to operate under the name Oruka Therapeutics.