Oruka Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing novel biologics for the treatment of chronic skin diseases.

Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases.

In April 2024, Oruka and Paragon entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The resulting entity will focus on advancing Oruka’s pipeline, including ORKA-001 (an IL-23p19 inhibitor) and ORKA-002 (an IL-17A/F inhibitor). Upon completion of the merger, the combined company plans to operate under the name Oruka Therapeutics.

Latest Oruka Therapeutics News

Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Jade Biosciences raises $80 million for autoimmune work
5 August 2024
Reverse merger and financing to fund Oruka pipeline
3 April 2024
Apogee spins out of Paragon with $169 million in financing
7 December 2022
