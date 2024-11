A private, clinical-stage biotech pioneering the development of cell-specific, targeted protein degraders (TPD²) and stabilizers (TPS²) with the precision of antibody targeting to improve cancer treatment for more patients.

The lead therapeutic candidate from the TPD² GSPT1 platform, ORM-5029, is in clinical development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors.

The TPS² approach uses proprietary Cbl-b inhibitor payloads conjugated to immune cell- or tumor cell-targeting antibodies. Orum is located in Boston, USA, and Daejeon, South Korea.