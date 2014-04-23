Sunday 24 November 2024

Oryzon Genomics is a Spanish clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. As a functional genomics firm, Oryzon aims to identify and manipulate biomarkers - genes and proteins - allowing the development of new therapeutic tools in the quest to improve human health, covering unmet clinical needs.

In April 2014, Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) entered into a worldwide collaboration with Spanish functional genomics firm Oryzon Genomics to research, develop and commercialize inhibitors of lysine specific demethylase-1 (LSD1; KDM1A), an epigenetic modulator that regulates gene expression.

The lead molecule, ORY-1001, was granted orphan drug status by European Medicines Agency in August 2013 and is currently in Phase I/IIa clinical testing for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The agreement includes the licensing of two patent families that Oryzon has created in its pioneering research in LSD1, and includes options for other Oryzon programs to be incorporated in future.

Latest Oryzon Genomics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 4
6 October 2024
Oryzon says FDA’s feedback supports start of vafidemstat Phase III trial
2 October 2024
Oryzon Genomics reports positive interim data for vafidemstat
4 April 2023
Oryzon shares fall a quarter as Roche hands back epigenetic program
21 July 2017
More Oryzon Genomics news >


