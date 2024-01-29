Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

osivax-company

Osivax

A French biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to provide broad-spectrum protection against highly mutating infectious viruses and diseases.

Osivax is leveraging its novel, self-assembling nanoparticle platform technology, oligoDOM, to develop transformative, first-in-class pan-respiratory virus vaccines generating superior T-cell responses in addition to strong and sustained B-cell responses. The company is establishing proof of concept with its broad-spectrum, “universal” influenza candidate, OVX836, which is in Phase II clinical trials with over 1,200 subjects tested and encouraging efficacy proof of concept data as of Q1 2024.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Osivax News

Nicola Groth named Osivax CMO
26 January 2024
More Osivax news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze