Osivax is leveraging its novel, self-assembling nanoparticle platform technology, oligoDOM, to develop transformative, first-in-class pan-respiratory virus vaccines generating superior T-cell responses in addition to strong and sustained B-cell responses. The company is establishing proof of concept with its broad-spectrum, “universal” influenza candidate, OVX836, which is in Phase II clinical trials with over 1,200 subjects tested and encouraging efficacy proof of concept data as of Q1 2024.