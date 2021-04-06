Sunday 24 November 2024

Outlook Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications.

The FDA accepted Outlook Therapeutics’ BLA submission for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD with a PDUFA goal date of mid 2023. The submission is supported by Outlook’s wet AMD clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and other markets.

As part of the Company’s multi-year commercial planning process, and in anticipation of potential FDA approval in August 2023, Outlook Therapeutics and AmerisourceBergen have entered into a strategic commercialization agreement to expand the Company’s reach for connecting to retina specialists and their patients.

Latest Outlook Therapeutics News

March 2024 EMA/CHMP new medicines recommendations for approval
22 March 2024
Outlook tanks as the FDA issues CRL on ONS-5010 for wet AMD
31 August 2023
Outlook Therapeutics announces exec appointments
23 January 2023
Outlook re-submits BLA to FDA for ophthalmic bevacizumab
30 August 2022
