Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics is a privately held, New York-based, biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for patients with rare and orphan diseases of the brain.

Ovid's research seeks to develop medicines using novel and clinically relevant endpoints to capture tangible patient benefits that emanate from addressing underlying disease pathology.

While these rare neurological disorders are each caused by distinct genetic mutations in the brain, they result in similar impairments and symptoms – seizures, developmental and learning delays, sleep disturbances, and movement and behavioral issues. Due to the similar features and symptoms expressed in these disorders, the company believes they can develop medicines with broad potential applications across a number of rare neurological diseases.

Meg Alexander takes on expanded role at Ovid Therapeutics
12 September 2024
Ovid Tx appoints CMO and head of epilepsy research
8 February 2023
Ovid and Gensaic enter strategic CNS collaboration
24 August 2022
Illuminating Fragile X syndrome - update
28 July 2022
