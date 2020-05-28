Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ovoca_company

Ovoca Bio

"Ovoca Bio is a European-based biopharmaceutical company with a focus on women's health. The Company is currently developing a novel treatment for women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), a condition characterized by a distressing lack or loss of sexual desire affecting an estimated ~4 million premenopausal women in the US alone."

"The Company's lead product, BP-101, a novel synthetic peptide administered through a nasal spray, is clinically validated, with Phase II and Phase III studies conducted in Russia demonstrating statistically significant improvement in a number of key efficacy outcomes, including an increase in female sexual desire and reduction of symptoms of distress associated with HSDD."

"Ovoca Bio has filed for approval for the marketing of BP-101 in Russia and is seeking to develop the drug for major global markets - in particular the United States and Europe."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ovoca Bio News

Ovoca Bio shares plummet as female libido treatment trial fails
1 September 2023
Ovoca Bio climbs as it buys remaining shares of Russia's IVIX
24 March 2020
More Ovoca Bio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze