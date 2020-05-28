"Ovoca Bio is a European-based biopharmaceutical company with a focus on women's health. The Company is currently developing a novel treatment for women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), a condition characterized by a distressing lack or loss of sexual desire affecting an estimated ~4 million premenopausal women in the US alone."

"The Company's lead product, BP-101, a novel synthetic peptide administered through a nasal spray, is clinically validated, with Phase II and Phase III studies conducted in Russia demonstrating statistically significant improvement in a number of key efficacy outcomes, including an increase in female sexual desire and reduction of symptoms of distress associated with HSDD."

"Ovoca Bio has filed for approval for the marketing of BP-101 in Russia and is seeking to develop the drug for major global markets - in particular the United States and Europe."