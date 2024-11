Owen Mumford has been making medical devices for more than 60 years.

The UK-based company has direct sales offices and a network of distribution partners serving customers in more than 60 countries, and employs more than 700 people in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

It has developed medical device solutions for the Owen Mumford own brand as well as for other companies including Alliance Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson, Janssen, Bayer and Merck Serono.