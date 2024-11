Owlstone Medical is a UK-based company with a singular aim to create a new diagnostic modality that sits alongside urine and blood, with its Breath Biopsy platform.

This breathalyzer was developed by Owlstone initially for military applications, but chief executive Billy Boyle spun out Owlstone Medical to research its potential in medicine.

It is hoped that the Breath Biopsy system will help to pair patients with appropriate therapies and detect diseases earlier.