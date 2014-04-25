OxThera is a privately-held Swedish biopharmaceutical company devoted to developing new drugs for patients with kidney disease, particularly in children.

OxThera currently has products in late stage clinical development focusing on Primary and Secondary Hyperoxaluria. The company’s intellectual property includes worldwide patents for compositions and treatment of hyperoxaluria with bacteria, and enzymes.

OxThera is conducting a Phase II clinical study to demonstrate the clinical efficacy of Oxabact, an orally delivered composition of live bacteria, Oxalobacter formigenes. Oxabact is a natural, non-pathogenic, gut bacteria that was isolated from man in the late 1970s. It relies exclusively on oxalate as a substrate to obtain energy and it has an extremely efficacious oxalate metabolism.

OxThera’s second product, Oxazyme, is a non-systemic orally delivered drug composed of recombinant oxalate decarboxylase for treatment of Hyperoxaluria. It is formulated to enzymatically degrade available dietary oxalate prior to its absorption. The drug is designed as a dietary intercept therapeutic for enteric and absorptive hyperoxalurias causing recurrent stone disease.

In April 2014, it was announced that OxThera have agreed with a syndicate of new investors for them to invest 70 million Swedish kronor ($10 million) in the company.







