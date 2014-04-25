Sunday 24 November 2024

OxThera is a privately-held Swedish biopharmaceutical company devoted to developing new drugs for patients with kidney disease, particularly in children.

OxThera currently has products in late stage clinical development focusing on Primary and Secondary Hyperoxaluria. The company’s intellectual property includes worldwide patents for compositions and treatment of hyperoxaluria with bacteria, and enzymes.

OxThera is conducting a Phase II clinical study to demonstrate the clinical efficacy of Oxabact, an orally delivered composition of live bacteria, Oxalobacter formigenes. Oxabact is a natural, non-pathogenic, gut bacteria that was isolated from man in the late 1970s. It relies exclusively on oxalate as a substrate to obtain energy and it has an extremely efficacious oxalate metabolism.

OxThera’s second product, Oxazyme, is a non-systemic orally delivered drug composed of recombinant oxalate decarboxylase for treatment of Hyperoxaluria. It is formulated to enzymatically degrade available dietary oxalate prior to its absorption. The drug is designed as a dietary intercept therapeutic for enteric and absorptive hyperoxalurias causing recurrent stone disease.

In April 2014, it was announced that OxThera have agreed with a syndicate of new investors for them to invest 70 million Swedish kronor ($10 million) in the company.



Latest OxThera News

OxThera's Oxabact PIP gets thumbs up from EMA
23 August 2019
OxThera's Oxabact gains orphan drug designation in EU
23 September 2014
OxThera gains $10 million investment to continue Phase II trial
16 April 2014
