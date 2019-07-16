A biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to preserve vision for patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye.

Formerly ThromboGenics, the company changed its name to better reflect its ambition to deliver therapies for back-of-the-eye disorders.

Oxurion's pipeline consists of disease-modifying drug candidates for diabetic eye disease.

Its most advanced drug candidate is THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is currently in a Phase II study in combination with Lucentis (ranibizumab).

THR-317 is also being evaluated in a Phase II study for the treatment of idiopathic macular telangiectasia type 1.

Oxurion has two further pipeline candidates, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor which has shown positive topline Phase I results for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist which is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME.

The company is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.