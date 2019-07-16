Formerly ThromboGenics, the company changed its name to better reflect its ambition to deliver therapies for back-of-the-eye disorders.
Oxurion's pipeline consists of disease-modifying drug candidates for diabetic eye disease.
Its most advanced drug candidate is THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is currently in a Phase II study in combination with Lucentis (ranibizumab).
THR-317 is also being evaluated in a Phase II study for the treatment of idiopathic macular telangiectasia type 1.
Oxurion has two further pipeline candidates, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor which has shown positive topline Phase I results for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist which is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME.
The company is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.
