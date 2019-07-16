Sunday 24 November 2024

Oxurion

A biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to preserve vision for patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye.

Formerly ThromboGenics, the company changed its name to better reflect its ambition to deliver therapies for back-of-the-eye disorders.

Oxurion's pipeline consists of disease-modifying drug candidates for diabetic eye disease.

Its most advanced drug candidate is THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is currently in a Phase II study in combination with Lucentis (ranibizumab).

THR-317 is also being evaluated in a Phase II study for the treatment of idiopathic macular telangiectasia type 1.

Oxurion has two further pipeline candidates, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor which has shown positive topline Phase I results for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist which is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME.

The company is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Latest Oxurion News

Trial failure sets Oxurion on course for bankruptcy
21 November 2023
Milestone for Bicycle Therapeutics from ophthalmic collaboration
29 May 2018
ThromboGenics struggles to find patients for eye disease study
8 December 2017
ThromboGenics strengthens leadership team
8 November 2017
