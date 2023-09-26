Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

packgene-large-1

PackGene Biotech

A contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in the production of plasmid DNA for mRNA production.

Its GMP plasmid production site, located in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to providing plasmid production services.

PackGene's proprietary π-Alpha 293 AAV high-yield platform, is a triple-plasmid transfection system that uses uniquely designed RC plasmid to increase AAV production by three to eight times in various AAV serotypes.

PackGene provides economical, reliable, and scalable plasmid DNA and AAV viral vector production for early-stage drug discovery, preclinical development, and clinical trials for cell and gene therapy.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest PackGene Biotech News

Chinese CDMOs to work together on global mRNA services
25 September 2023
More PackGene Biotech news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze