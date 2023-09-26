PackGene Biotech

A contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in the production of plasmid DNA for mRNA production.

Its GMP plasmid production site, located in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to providing plasmid production services.

PackGene's proprietary π-Alpha 293 AAV high-yield platform, is a triple-plasmid transfection system that uses uniquely designed RC plasmid to increase AAV production by three to eight times in various AAV serotypes.

PackGene provides economical, reliable, and scalable plasmid DNA and AAV viral vector production for early-stage drug discovery, preclinical development, and clinical trials for cell and gene therapy.