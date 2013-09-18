Sunday 24 November 2024

Palau Pharma, S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company created in 2006.

It specializes in the discovery and development of new products for treating inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Palau Pharma, S.A. is the spin out of the R&D division in the Uriach Group.

Its product portfolio is made up of 10 projects in various stages of development, ranging from the discovery of the active ingredient to the final clinical stages. Four of the projects are in the process of completing the clinical development, registration and marketing stages. Its products address various diseases, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and atopic dermatitis, as well as organ transplant.

The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Barcelona, Spain. Palau Pharma S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Grupo Uriach.

Latest Palau Pharma News

Actavis gains global rights for antifungal agent albaconazole
6 August 2013
