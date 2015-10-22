Sunday 24 November 2024

Palobiofarma SL is a Spanish biotech company founded in 2006 by a group of scientists with experience of drug discovery in several pharmaceutical companies.

The vision of Pamplona-based Palobiofarma is to discover the first marketed drug based on a selective adenosine receptor modulator.

In October 2015 the company came to a licensing agreement with Novartis. Under the terms of the agreement Novartis acquired exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Palobiofarma´s adenosine A2A receptor antagonist PBF-509, as it entered Phase I clinical trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Additionally, Novartis has access to several adenosine-related patents from Palobiofarma related to the role of adenosine in immunotherapy.

