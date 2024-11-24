Parabilis Medicines

Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing medicines for people living with cancer.

Parabilis, formerly known as FogPharma, possesses a Helicon platform, which integrates highly innovative AI and experimental technologies to discover, optimize, and deliver Helicon peptide therapeutics for not-yet-drugged targets.

The company's lead candidate, FOG-001, is the only clinical-stage inhibitor of the interaction of β-catenin with TCF, a known driver of colorectal cancer (CRC) with a significant role in multiple additional cancers. The company is also advancing its discovery portfolio with applications in protein degraders and radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer, with four late discovery programs and integration of AI and advanced data science into every aspect of the discovery and development process.

In early 2024, the company raised a $145 million Series E financing to support the ongoing clinical development of FOG-001 and accelerate its broader Helicon peptide portfolio and platform.

Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


