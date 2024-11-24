Parabilis Medicines

Parabilis, formerly known as FogPharma, possesses a Helicon platform, which integrates highly innovative AI and experimental technologies to discover, optimize, and deliver Helicon peptide therapeutics for not-yet-drugged targets.

The company's lead candidate, FOG-001, is the only clinical-stage inhibitor of the interaction of β-catenin with TCF, a known driver of colorectal cancer (CRC) with a significant role in multiple additional cancers. The company is also advancing its discovery portfolio with applications in protein degraders and radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer, with four late discovery programs and integration of AI and advanced data science into every aspect of the discovery and development process.

In early 2024, the company raised a $145 million Series E financing to support the ongoing clinical development of FOG-001 and accelerate its broader Helicon peptide portfolio and platform.