Contract drug manufacturer Patheon Inc (TSX: PTI) is a leading provider of contract drug development and commercial manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry.

Contract drug manufacturer Patheon Inc (TSX: PTI) is a leading provider of contract drug development and commercial manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry.

It gives pharmaceutical, biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical companies access to the expertise and resources to bring drug candidates from preclinical stages through clinical trials to commercial manufacturing.

Patheon offers its customers access to a range of royalty-free dosage technologies and scientific expertise to develop formulations that meet the specific demands of their drug substances and business objectives. With services across the entire drug development cycle, and the experience of thousands of projects, Patheon is the most rapid and cost-effective way to go from molecule to market.