Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Patheon

Patheon

Contract drug manufacturer Patheon Inc (TSX: PTI) is a leading provider of contract drug development and commercial manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry.

Contract drug manufacturer Patheon Inc (TSX: PTI) is a leading provider of contract drug development and commercial manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry.

It gives pharmaceutical, biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical companies access to the expertise and resources to bring drug candidates from preclinical stages through clinical trials to commercial manufacturing.

Patheon offers its customers access to a range of royalty-free dosage technologies and scientific expertise to develop formulations that meet the specific demands of their drug substances and business objectives. With services across the entire drug development cycle, and the experience of thousands of projects, Patheon is the most rapid and cost-effective way to go from molecule to market.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Patheon News

Thermo Fisher expands gene therapy portfolio with acquisition
26 March 2019
May round-up of pharma and biotech M&A activity
2 June 2017
Thermo Fisher reels in $7.2 billion deal, lands big share of biotech market
18 May 2017
Perrigo acquires Patheon's Mexican operations
12 May 2015
More Patheon news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze