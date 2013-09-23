France-based PathoQuest is a spin-off of the Pasteur Institute and the ENVA (Ecole Nationale Veterinaire dAlfort).

France-based PathoQuest is a spin-off of the Pasteur Institute and the ENVA (Ecole Nationale Veterinaire dAlfort). PathoQuest is a new generation molecular diagnostics company that offers a unique approach in infectious diseases diagnostics.

Developing disruptive approaches that combine sample prep technology and cloud-based bioinformatics, PathoQuest is committed to achieving the first clinical demonstration of an NGS-Saas (Next Generation Sequencing Software as a Service) based diagnostic assay through a clinical trial vs current diagnostic approaches both in the USA and the EU.

Ultimately, PathoQuest aims to be one of the first e-healthcare companies offering essential non-biased diagnostic approaches for clinicians to prescribe personalized medicine. PathoQuest develops solutions for high unmet needs in clinical diagnosis of infectious diseases.