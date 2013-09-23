Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

PathoQuest

France-based PathoQuest is a spin-off of the Pasteur Institute and the ENVA (Ecole Nationale Veterinaire dAlfort).

France-based PathoQuest is a spin-off of the Pasteur Institute and the ENVA (Ecole Nationale Veterinaire dAlfort). PathoQuest is a new generation molecular diagnostics company that offers a unique approach in infectious diseases diagnostics.

Developing disruptive approaches that combine sample prep technology and cloud-based bioinformatics, PathoQuest is committed to achieving the first clinical demonstration of an NGS-Saas (Next Generation Sequencing Software as a Service) based diagnostic assay through a clinical trial vs current diagnostic approaches both in the USA and the EU.

Ultimately, PathoQuest aims to be one of the first e-healthcare companies offering essential non-biased diagnostic approaches for clinicians to prescribe personalized medicine. PathoQuest develops solutions for high unmet needs in clinical diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


More PathoQuest news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze