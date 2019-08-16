Sunday 24 November 2024

PDC*Line Pharma

A clinical-stage biotech developing a new class of potent and scalable active immunotherapies for cancer.

Founded in 2014 as a spin-off of the French Blood Bank (EFS), PDC*line Pharma is a Belgian-French clinical-stage biotech company that develops an innovative class of active immunotherapies for cancers, based on a GMP-grade allogeneic therapeutic cell line of Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cells.

PDC*line is more potent than conventional dendritic cell-based vaccines in priming and boosting antitumor antigen-specific cytotoxic T-cells, including the T-cells specific for neoantigens, and is synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors.

Latest PDC*Line Pharma News

PDC*line Pharma and partners receive financing from Walloon region
17 January 2024
PDC*line Pharma welcomes Channa Debruyne as medical director
9 September 2019
PDC*line Pharma inks collaboration with LG Chem
20 March 2019
