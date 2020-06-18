Sunday 24 November 2024

PDS Biotech

A clinical stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of infectious disease vaccines and cancer immunotherapies.

In June 2020, the US company announced a co-development agreement with Farmacore Biotechnology for Versamune-CoV-2FC, a vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection.

Under the collaboration, PDS Biotech and Farmacore will accelerate development of Versamune-CoV-2FC into Phase I clinical testing in Brazil, with initial financial support provided by the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication.

Latest PDS Biotech News

PDS Biotech names Stephan Toutain as COO
2 May 2024
PDS Biotech builds pipeline with rights to novel immunotherapy
3 January 2023
PDS Biotech finds Brazilian partner for COVID-19 vaccine development
17 June 2020
PDS Biotechnology appoints Richard Sykes executive chairman of its board of directors
18 December 2014
