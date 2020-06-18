A clinical stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of infectious disease vaccines and cancer immunotherapies.

In June 2020, the US company announced a co-development agreement with Farmacore Biotechnology for Versamune-CoV-2FC, a vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection.

Under the collaboration, PDS Biotech and Farmacore will accelerate development of Versamune-CoV-2FC into Phase I clinical testing in Brazil, with initial financial support provided by the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication.