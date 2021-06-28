Pear Therapeutics

A US company that calls itself the leader in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs).

Pear aims to discover, develop and deliver clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers.

The company has a pipeline of products and candidates across therapeutic areas, and its lead product, reSET, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat disease.