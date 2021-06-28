Sunday 24 November 2024

Pear Therapeutics

A US company that calls itself the leader in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs).

Pear aims to discover, develop and deliver clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers.

The company has a pipeline of products and candidates across therapeutic areas, and its lead product, reSET, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat disease.

Latest Pear Therapeutics News

Why are SPACs of interest to pharma and biotech?
1 April 2022
Pear worth $1.6 billion after listing on Nasdaq
23 June 2021
Mobile medical app approved to treat opioid use disorder in the USA
11 December 2018
Sandoz deal with Pear on digital therapeutics for SUD & OUD
20 April 2018
