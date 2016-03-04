It was founded by three academic researchers, each having more than 15 years of experience in the field of transmembrane peptides, and Domain Therapeutics, a drug discovery company with a long and successful track record in targeting membrane receptors.
The company’s proprietary platform delivers a set of drug candidates that act on strategic targets in the field of immuno-oncology, oncology and immune diseases.
PeptiMimesis’ business model aims at moving forward internal assets up to a significant value inflexion point before out-licensing them to pharma partners.
The company is also looking to establish partnerships on its unique technology with other pharma and biotech groups.
