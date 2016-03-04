PeptiMimesis was created in October 2015 as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of transmembrane therapeutic peptides.

It was founded by three academic researchers, each having more than 15 years of experience in the field of transmembrane peptides, and Domain Therapeutics, a drug discovery company with a long and successful track record in targeting membrane receptors.

The company’s proprietary platform delivers a set of drug candidates that act on strategic targets in the field of immuno-oncology, oncology and immune diseases.

PeptiMimesis’ business model aims at moving forward internal assets up to a significant value inflexion point before out-licensing them to pharma partners.

The company is also looking to establish partnerships on its unique technology with other pharma and biotech groups.