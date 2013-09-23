Pergamum, a portfolio company of Sweden-based investment company Karolinska Development, is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides for local application in infections and wounds.

The company's vision is to develop a portfolio of development programs representing high medical value that, through global partnerships, will result in first-in-class and first-in-category products. The current development pipeline includes several therapeutic peptides of which three programs are in clinical development, with potential for use in several medical applications.

LL-37, to promote wound healing in chronic leg ulcers, is in clinical Phase I/II, PXL-01 to prevent scars and post-surgical adhesions is in Phase II, and DPK-060 to treat skin infections in atopic dermatitis and acute external otitis, is in clinical Phase II.