A privately-held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a novel peptide for treating acute lung injury.

The company was launched in 2022 from the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Center for Innovation Ventures and was seeded at Xontogeny.

In December 2022, the US company announced the successful completion of a Series A financing round of $25 million.

Peroxitech will use the proceeds to build upon the preclinical work conducted through collaborative partnership and seed investment with the Xontogeny development team to advance the lead candidate, PIP-2, through IND-enabling studies and into clinical development.

In addition to the first clinical indication, Peroxitech is also evaluating our lead compound for several high unmet need areas where oxidative injury signaling pathways are a major contributor to disease progression.

Tellus Therapeutics and Peroxitech announce Series A financings
14 December 2022
