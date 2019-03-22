Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

petra-pharma-company-logo

Petra Pharma

A USA-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that modulate phosphoinositide (PI) signaling pathways for the treatment of cancer.

In March 2019, the company secured a global license from Takeda to develop, manufacture and commercialize serabelisib and two additional PI3Kα-specific inhibitors. The agreement grants Petra a license for all human therapeutic uses, except for a subset of undisclosed rare-disease indications, which Takeda had previously out-licensed.

The company, founded in 2016, currently has three programs in development. Petra plans to initiate a Phase Ib/II study with serabelisib in late 2019 to advance pioneering research and insights in PI signaling pathways with a focus on PIK3CA-mutated solid tumors.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Petra Pharma News

Takeda out-licenses global rights to PI3Kα-specific inhibitors
20 March 2019
More Petra Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze