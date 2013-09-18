Sunday 24 November 2024

Pfenex develops biosimilar therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of critical human health issues and is focused on bringing safe, effective and affordable biosimilars to patients globally.

The USA-based company has developed a high-quality protein production and bioanalytic technology platform approach, that allows it to create biosimilars in an efficient manner.

It is one of few companies focused on non-glycosylated biosimilars, creating a differentiated platform approach and competitive advantage. This ensures a robust pipeline of high-quality therapeutics.

In addition, its unique protein production platform is well-suited to vaccine development. The organization is able to rapidly identify production strains for antigens that cannot be readily produced in other systems, which enables infectious disease research and vaccine development that was previously not possible.

Latest Pfenex News

Ligand to buy Pfenex in deal worth potential $516 million
11 August 2020
US competition brewing for Lilly's Forteo blockbuster
8 October 2019
Deal aims to steal US sales of Lilly blockbuster drug
13 June 2018
Pfenex out-licenses biosimilar version of Forteo in Asia
21 April 2018
