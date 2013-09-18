PharmaLink is a specialty pharma company engaged in developing products for orphan or rare medical conditions.

PharmaLink is a specialty pharma company engaged in developing products for orphan or rare medical conditions.

PharmaLink is focused on developing and marketing its lead drug candidate Nefecon to treat inflammatory kidney disease (IgA nephropathy). The drug has successfully completed mid-stage clinical trials and is targeted at helping patients with IgA at risk of progressing to renal failure.

The company is currently planning to initiate Phase III trials for Nefecon.

PharmaLink is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a unit at the Oslo Cancer Cluster, Norway.