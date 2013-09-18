Sunday 24 November 2024

PharmaLink is a specialty pharma company engaged in developing products for orphan or rare medical conditions.

PharmaLink is focused on developing and marketing its lead drug candidate Nefecon to treat inflammatory kidney disease (IgA nephropathy). The drug has successfully completed mid-stage clinical trials and is targeted at helping patients with IgA at risk of progressing to renal failure.

The company is currently planning to initiate Phase III trials for Nefecon.

PharmaLink is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a unit at the Oslo Cancer Cluster, Norway.

Latest PharmaLink News

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Former Lehman Brothers banker becomes Pharmalink CEO
18 May 2017
Pharmalink planning IPO next year, raises $12 million to fund research for lead product
1 October 2015
Bengt Julander appointed chairman of the board at Pharmalink
14 October 2014
