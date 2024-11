A UK-based biotech developing a pipeline of monotherapies for novel targets and/or with novel payloads.

Pheon’s lead program is a first-in-class antibody drug conjugate (ADC) against a novel target that is highly expressed in solid tumors across a broad range of hard-to-treat cancer types.

The company is backed by healthcare investors Atlas Venture, Brandon Capital, Forbion and Research Corporation Technologies.

In September 2022, the company laucnhed with $68 million in Series A financing.