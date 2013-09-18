Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotechnology company developing innovative biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of angiogenesis-related disorders, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and age-related macular degeneration.

The company's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs to the site of disease using antibodies and ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and also pre-clinical compounds in an array of disease indications.

At present, Philogen's pipeline consists of four targeted immunocytokines in clinical development in the oncology field and three in pre-clinical/clinical development in chronic inflammatory disease.

Headquartered in Siena, Italy, Philogen has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland.

Founded in 1996, Philogen is independently owned, and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies.

Latest Philogen News

Nidlegy marketing application submitted to EMA
5 June 2024
Philogen sells distribution rights for Nidlegy to Sun Pharma
30 May 2023
Philogen signs a bunch of collaboration deals
24 January 2019
Pfizer exercises options on Philogen ADCs
21 January 2016
