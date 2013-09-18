A biotechnology company developing innovative biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of angiogenesis-related disorders, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and age-related macular degeneration.

The company's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs to the site of disease using antibodies and ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and also pre-clinical compounds in an array of disease indications.

At present, Philogen's pipeline consists of four targeted immunocytokines in clinical development in the oncology field and three in pre-clinical/clinical development in chronic inflammatory disease.

Headquartered in Siena, Italy, Philogen has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland.

Founded in 1996, Philogen is independently owned, and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies.