PhotonPharma

A US company developing the Innocell therapeutic cancer vaccine, designed as a personalized therapy using autologous tumor tissue.

The technology is based on a photochemical inactivation platform, designed to use riboflavin (Vitamin B2) and UV light in a proprietary method to render tumor cells incapable of replication but can still metabolize, express proteins, present antigen and stimulate immune recognition and response mechanisms. ​

In combination with selected adjuvants, PhotonPharma's Innocell has demonstrated the ability of this technology to prevent metastatic tumor formation, reduce the growth of tumors and stimulate cellular immune response pathways in preclinical development animal models.

New cancer vaccine collaboration targets solid tumors
12 August 2021
