A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments designed to detoxify the cancer-promoting cellular microenvironment.

The Dutch company aims to extend the life span and enhance the quality of life of patients through its novel Plecoid therapies, which have been designed to increase the effectiveness of current cancer treatments.

These therapies have the potential to positively change the balance of protein expression within the cancer microenvironment, removing the burden of toxic metals within the cell, thereby improving the effectiveness of existing chemotherapy.

In July 2022, Pleco announced its expansion into the US market, with the incorporation of a subsidiary, Pleco Therapeutics USA. Operating from New Jersey, the subsidiary reflects Pleco’s corporate development as it advances its Plecoid product, PTX-061, and readies for commercialization.

Pleco Therapeutics names Henno Welgemoed as CMO
5 September 2023
Pleco Therapeutics opens US unit, names president
26 July 2022
