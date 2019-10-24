Pliant Therapeutics

A clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis

Pliant is advancing its discovery and clinical stage portfolio by applying its deep understanding of fibrosis biology, medicinal chemistry, translational medicine and integrin structure and biology.ned researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, who bring broad experience in fibrosis biology and small-molecule chemistry.

In January 2023, the Californian biopharma announced 12-week interim data from the 320mg dose group of INTEGRIS-IPF, a Phase IIa trial of bexotegrast in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Bexotegrast at 320mg demonstrated a statistically significant mean increase in FVC from baseline at all timepoints, surpassing all lower dose cohorts, and showed a strong treatment effect on FVC percent predicted, QLF and profibrotic biomarkers versus placebo at 12 weeks.