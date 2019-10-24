Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

pliant_company

Pliant Therapeutics

A clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis

Pliant is advancing its discovery and clinical stage portfolio by applying its deep understanding of fibrosis biology, medicinal chemistry, translational medicine and integrin structure and biology.ned researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, who bring broad experience in fibrosis biology and small-molecule chemistry.

In January 2023, the Californian biopharma announced 12-week interim data from the 320mg dose group of INTEGRIS-IPF, a Phase IIa trial of bexotegrast in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Bexotegrast at 320mg demonstrated a statistically significant mean increase in FVC from baseline at all timepoints, surpassing all lower dose cohorts, and showed a strong treatment effect on FVC percent predicted, QLF and profibrotic biomarkers versus placebo at 12 weeks.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Pliant Therapeutics News

Top-line data show new IPF drug performed well in Phase II trial
16 May 2024
Novartis turns back on Pliant deal in NASH
24 February 2023
Promise of Pliant's bexotegrast sends shares surging
24 January 2023
Novel fibrosis drug shows promise in mid-stage clinical trial
8 September 2021
More Pliant Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze