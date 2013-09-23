Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Pliva

Pliva

Pliva is the largest pharmaceutical company in Croatia and one of the leading companies in Southeast Europe.

Pliva is the largest pharmaceutical company in Croatia and one of the leading companies in Southeast Europe.

Pliva is also one of the major exporters in Croatia with over 80% of products intended for exports, and its major markets are Croatia, the USA and Russia.

PLIVA's production portfolio includes a high number of finished dosage forms covering almost all therapeutic groups and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Focused on development of generic and niche products, PLIVA has the broadest portfolio of generic medicines in Central and Eastern Europe.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


More Pliva news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze