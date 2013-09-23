Pliva is the largest pharmaceutical company in Croatia and one of the leading companies in Southeast Europe.

Pliva is also one of the major exporters in Croatia with over 80% of products intended for exports, and its major markets are Croatia, the USA and Russia.

PLIVA's production portfolio includes a high number of finished dosage forms covering almost all therapeutic groups and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Focused on development of generic and niche products, PLIVA has the broadest portfolio of generic medicines in Central and Eastern Europe.