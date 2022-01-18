Poolbeg Pharma

A clinical-stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a capital light clinical model. Poolbeg is a spin out from hVIVO plc (formerly Open Orphan plc).

Poolbeg specialises in the development of innovative medicines to address the unmet need in prevalent and emerging infectious diseases.

The USA-based company has a disciplined portfolio approach to mitigate risk, accelerate drug development and enhance investor returns, advancing multiple programmes simultaneously in cost-effective clinical trials, rapidly generating early human safety and efficacy data to enable early partnering / out-licensing, with the funds generated reinvested in the pipeline.

Poolbeg also uses AI to interrogate human challenge trial data sets to quickly identify new targets and drugs, and in-license near or in the clinic medicines, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

In January 2023, Poolbeg announced the strategic expansion of POLB 001, an innovative targeted therapy which blocks the p38 MAP kinase, into oncology.