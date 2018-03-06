Portage Biotech

The company, which is domiciled on the British Virgin Islands and has a corporate office in Canada, creates much of its value by developing pre-proof of concept assets through proof of concept, after which big pharma is often interested in acquiring or licensing them.
Portage's access to a broad network of drug development professionals helps to ensure the optimum development pathway for each compound. The company has three major portfolio companies - Portage Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals and Sentien Biotechnologies.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze