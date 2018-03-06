Sunday 24 November 2024

Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech identifies, finances, and develops best-in-class or first-in-class early-to-mid stage products, then either creates management teams to develop these assets or augments a company’s existing management teams.

The company, which is domiciled on the British Virgin Islands and has a corporate office in Canada, creates much of its value by developing pre-proof of concept assets through proof of concept, after which big pharma is often interested in acquiring or licensing them.

Portage's access to a broad network of drug development professionals helps to ensure the optimum development pathway for each compound. The company has three major portfolio companies - Portage Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals and Sentien Biotechnologies.

Portage plummets as search for strategic alternatives goes on
15 April 2024
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - July 2022
8 August 2022
Drug hunter biotech continues to acquire immunotherapy loot
21 July 2022
Portage Biotech expands portfolio with Tarus Therapeutics acquisition
7 July 2022
