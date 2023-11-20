PostEra was founded in 2019 and its machine learning technology is built on pioneering academic research done by its founding scientists. PostEra's technology addresses some of the key challenges in small molecule drug discovery by industrializing the design-make-test cycle of medicinal chemistry.

The company advances small molecule programs through partnerships with biopharma while also advancing its own internal pipeline. The company has closed $1 billion in AI partnerships across multiple biopharma partners.