A digital health start-up focused on removing barriers to patient care by automatically connecting people with healthcare products and services.

The company launched in April 2024 following the announcement of an oversubscribed Series A totalling $20 million.

Incubated at Providence, Praia Health has been in use at Providence since Q1 2022 and supports more than 3.5 million user accounts as of early 2024. Praia securely manages the data exchange between the solution, the health system's electronic medical record solution, and other health system data sources, increasing the flexibility and speed of third-party integration, while dramatically reducing its cost.