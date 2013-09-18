Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

prana_biotechnology_company-1-

Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology is an Australian company developing new and innovative therapies to combat neurodegenerative diseases. It has developed an extensive library of chemical compounds alongside its leading drug development program. The main scientific focus of the organisation is tackling Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases.

The company's lead drug candidate – PBT2 – is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Huntington's diseases, pending positive trial results.

Prana Biotechnology also has advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders (PBT434) and brain cancer (PBT519), which are in pre-clinical toxicology testing. Development of PBT434 has received funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Parkinsons UK.

The company has a library of more than 1,000 Metal Protein Attenuating Compounds (MPACs) which may support new therapies for neurodegenerative disease and other highly prevalent conditions. Other potential applications for this platform technology include specific cancers.

The chairman and chief executive is Geoffrey Kempler.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Prana Biotechnology News

Prana pairs up with Takeda in Parkinson's gastrointestinal neuropathology
18 July 2017
Prana names new CMO to lead clinical development
5 June 2017
Huntington's disease market to reach value of $2.6 billion by 2024
13 May 2016
Prana reports successful Phase II results in Huntington disease trial
18 February 2014
More Prana Biotechnology news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze