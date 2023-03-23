Sunday 24 November 2024

Prelude Therapeutics

A clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways.

The American company’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients.

Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1, PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT3645 a next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, and PRT3789 an IV administered, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader.

BRIEF—Prelude inks deal with BeiGene to trial combo in hematologic malignancies
15 March 2023
