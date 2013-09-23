Sunday 24 November 2024

Australian biotechnology company Prima BioMed is focused on developing anti-cancer therapeutics based on the emerging technology of immunotherapy.

The company has two programs in place. The lead program, CVac has completed phase II clinical trials and focuses on the development of an ex-vivo immunotherapy for ovarian cancer. Prima is currently undertaking a Phase IIb clinical study in the US and Australia, and has commenced a global phase II/III program in 2012, with a goal to commercialize CVac in multiple world markets.

The second program is a collaborative venture with the University of New South Wales and University of Queensland to create a technology enabling oral administration of vaccines that are currently injected. The lead target for this program is to create an oral vaccine against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), a virus associated with development of cervical cancer.

Latest Prima BioMed News

'Blockbuster potential' for Australian firm's immuno-oncology pipeline
23 January 2017
Prima BioMed claims development of first LAG-3 agonist antibody
3 January 2017
MoU on strategic development and manufacturing partnership signed
23 November 2016
Prima BioMed to acquire Immutep for $28 million
3 October 2014
