Australian biotechnology company Prima BioMed is focused on developing anti-cancer therapeutics based on the emerging technology of immunotherapy.

The company has two programs in place. The lead program, CVac has completed phase II clinical trials and focuses on the development of an ex-vivo immunotherapy for ovarian cancer. Prima is currently undertaking a Phase IIb clinical study in the US and Australia, and has commenced a global phase II/III program in 2012, with a goal to commercialize CVac in multiple world markets.

The second program is a collaborative venture with the University of New South Wales and University of Queensland to create a technology enabling oral administration of vaccines that are currently injected. The lead target for this program is to create an oral vaccine against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), a virus associated with development of cervical cancer.