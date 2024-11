A Californian biotechnology company developing technologies that improve the manufacturing of next-generation therapeutics.

Founded in 2023 following the merger of Pelican Technology Holdings (formerly Pfenex) and Primordial Genetics, Primrose Bio is developing high-efficiency production systems for complex biologics.

Primrose has completed more than 100 collaborations, ranging from innovative drug developers to essential contract manufacturers and suppliers of critical reagents in the biopharma industry.