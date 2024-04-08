Founded in 2022, Profluent develops deep generative models to design and validate novel and functional proteins. The company is backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Insight Partners, Air Street Capital, AIX Ventures, and Convergent Ventures.

The company’s technology has been validated by a peer-reviewed paper in Nature Biotechnology that detailed the first demonstration of LLMs generating entire de novo proteins that function as well as natural proteins evolved over millions of years.