Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

profluent-company

Profluent

An AI-first protein design company headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

Founded in 2022, Profluent develops deep generative models to design and validate novel and functional proteins. The company is backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Insight Partners, Air Street Capital, AIX Ventures, and Convergent Ventures.

The company’s technology has been validated by a peer-reviewed paper in Nature Biotechnology that detailed the first demonstration of LLMs generating entire de novo proteins that function as well as natural proteins evolved over millions of years.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Profluent News

Venture-backed firm to use artificial intelligence to design proteins
25 March 2024
More Profluent news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze