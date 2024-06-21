Progentos Therapeutics

A biotech company addressing the need to regenerate myelin and restore function for patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and other demyelinating diseases.

Progentos launched in May 2024, announcing the closing of a $65 million series A round which will will enable the company to advance its MS program through human proof of concept studies and expand its pipeline in additional degenerative diseases.

The company’s proprietary molecules have been shown to outperform previous approaches in differentiating oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) to generate new oligodendrocytes and regenerate myelin in in vivo models.