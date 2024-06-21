Sunday 24 November 2024

Prologue Medicines

An early-stage biotech studying the viral proteome to develop a pipeline of medicines for a wide range of diseases.

In May 2024, Prologue launched after three years of platform development with an initial commitment of $50 million from Flagship Pioneering.

The company’s Decoding Evolutionary Logic of Variant Ensembles (DELVE) platform is being used to uncover viral proteins and evaluate their potential to modulate human physiology.

By co-opting viral evolution, the company is expanding the functional boundaries of proteins encoded by the human genome to create new programmable medicines for a wide range of diseases, with an initial focus in immunological, oncology and metabolic indications.

Latest Prologue Medicines News

Flagship reveals new agreements under Pfizer link-up
20 November 2024
Mirai Bio lures Bayer exec to be its president and COO
20 November 2024
A*STAR and Flagship deal to spur biotech innovation in Singapore
4 October 2024
Flagship unveils another new company, Mirai Bio
27 September 2024
