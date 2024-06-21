Prologue Medicines

An early-stage biotech studying the viral proteome to develop a pipeline of medicines for a wide range of diseases.

In May 2024, Prologue launched after three years of platform development with an initial commitment of $50 million from Flagship Pioneering.

The company’s Decoding Evolutionary Logic of Variant Ensembles (DELVE) platform is being used to uncover viral proteins and evaluate their potential to modulate human physiology.

By co-opting viral evolution, the company is expanding the functional boundaries of proteins encoded by the human genome to create new programmable medicines for a wide range of diseases, with an initial focus in immunological, oncology and metabolic indications.