Promethera is a Belgian biotech company developing stem cell therapies for the treatment of inborn liver metabolic diseases and acquired liver diseases with high unmet medical needs.

It is a spin-off of the Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL) and was founded in 2009 by Etienne Sokal, who is currently director and chief scientific officer, and Sopartec, UCL's technology transfer office.

Through its April 2016 acquisition of the key assets of Cytonet GmbH, the international cellular therapy company involving primary human hepatocytes, Promethera became the world’s leading and most advanced cell therapy and regenerative medicine company targeting liver diseases.

Promethera gets Asian partner and takes fundraising beyond $100 million
2 January 2019
Promethera Biosciences acquires Baliopharm
10 April 2018
Promethera acquires key Cytonet assets
18 April 2016
Eric Halioua steps down as chief executive of Promethera Biosciences
23 January 2015
