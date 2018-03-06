Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

prometic_company

ProMetic

ProMetic is a biopharmaceutical corporation with expertise in bioseparation and uses its own affinity technology for the development of plasma-derived therapeutics and orphan drugs.

The company is also active in developing its own novel small molecule therapeutics products targeting unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis.

ProMetic could be eligible to receive a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher if and when its inter-alpha-inhibitor-proteins (IaIp) replacement therapy is approved in the USA. These vouchers have been sold on for as much as $350 million to other drugmakers.

In March 2018, IaIp was granted a rare pediatric disease designation by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), the most commonly-acquired gastrointestinal disease diagnosed in premature neonates and one of the leading causes of death in neonatal intensive care units.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ProMetic News

ProMetic pockets potentially valuable designation for plasma-derived therapeutic
5 March 2018
New data mean ProMetic ready to file NDS for IVIG product
24 November 2017
ProMetic to acquire Telesta in all share transaction
24 August 2016
ProMetic signs deals with Shenzhen Hepalink Pharma to expand in Asia
18 October 2012
More ProMetic news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze