The company is also active in developing its own novel small molecule therapeutics products targeting unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis.
ProMetic could be eligible to receive a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher if and when its inter-alpha-inhibitor-proteins (IaIp) replacement therapy is approved in the USA. These vouchers have been sold on for as much as $350 million to other drugmakers.
In March 2018, IaIp was granted a rare pediatric disease designation by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), the most commonly-acquired gastrointestinal disease diagnosed in premature neonates and one of the leading causes of death in neonatal intensive care units.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze