Canada's ProMetic Life Sciences (TSX: PLI) is biopharmaceutical corporation with a globally recognized expertise in bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics and small-molecule drug development.

ProMetic offers its technologies for large-scale purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to a growing base of industry leaders and uses its own affinity technology that provides for efficient extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop best-in-class therapeutics.

ProMetic is also active in developing its own novel therapeutics products targeting unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, anemia, neutropenia, cancer, and autoimmune disease/inflammation as well as certain nephropathies.

ProMetic's business is organized into two distinct operating segments; Protein Technologies and Therapeutics, supported by a Head Office in Laval, Canada, R&D facilities in the UK, the USA and Canada as well as manufacturing facilities in the UK and business development activities in the USA, Europe and Asia. ProMetic's lead drug candidate for anemia, PBI-1402, addresses substantial unmet medical needs.

Latest ProMetic Life Sciences News

ProMetic pockets potentially valuable designation for plasma-derived therapeutic
5 March 2018
New data mean ProMetic ready to file NDS for IVIG product
24 November 2017
ProMetic to acquire Telesta in all share transaction
24 August 2016
ProMetic signs deals with Shenzhen Hepalink Pharma to expand in Asia
18 October 2012
