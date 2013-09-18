Canada's ProMetic Life Sciences (TSX: PLI) is biopharmaceutical corporation with a globally recognized expertise in bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics and small-molecule drug development.

ProMetic offers its technologies for large-scale purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to a growing base of industry leaders and uses its own affinity technology that provides for efficient extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop best-in-class therapeutics.

ProMetic is also active in developing its own novel therapeutics products targeting unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, anemia, neutropenia, cancer, and autoimmune disease/inflammation as well as certain nephropathies.

ProMetic's business is organized into two distinct operating segments; Protein Technologies and Therapeutics, supported by a Head Office in Laval, Canada, R&D facilities in the UK, the USA and Canada as well as manufacturing facilities in the UK and business development activities in the USA, Europe and Asia. ProMetic's lead drug candidate for anemia, PBI-1402, addresses substantial unmet medical needs.