Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs.

In May 2017, the company signed a deal which could earn it almost $1 billion with Janssen, the pharma unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), for the co-development and commercialization of PTG-200, Protagonist's first-in-class, oral peptide interleukin (IL)-23 receptor antagonist for all indications including inflammatory bowel disease.

PTG-200 is expected to enter Phase I clinical testing in normal healthy volunteers in the second half of 2017.

Protagonist, which has bases in the USA and Australia, received $50 million upfront and will be paid a further $125 million if Janssen elects to maintain the license into Phase IIb development, $200 million if Janssen elects to proceed into late-stage development, and up to $615 million in additional milestones and ten-to-mid-teen royalties on global net sales.

Latest Protagonist Therapeutics News

Protagonist takes center stage with Phase III fillip
20 November 2024
Protagonist Therapeutics enters deal for rusfertide with Takeda
1 February 2024
Protagonist soars as it posts positive top-line results in JNJ-2113 trial
8 March 2023
Three predictions for biotech in 2023
20 January 2023
