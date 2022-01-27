A UK-based independent not-for-profit organization, designing and delivering large, global randomized clinical trials of treatments for common and other life-threatening diseases.

Protas launched in January 2022 with French pharma major Sanofi as its first strategic partner. The Paris-based drugmaker has committed up to £5 million ($5.7 million) to Protas.

By combining smart randomized trial design with effective technology and a collaborative approach, like the one with Sanofi, Protas aims to encourage the development better treatments for conditions such as heart, lung and respiratory disease, arthritis, cancer, depression and dementia, and thereby improve patient care and public outcomes.