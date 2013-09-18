Protein Sciences Corp

Protein Sciences was founded in 1983 and has more than 30 years of experience in developing vaccines and biopharmaceuticals for the prevention and treatment of a variety of diseases.

The US-based company uses its own BEVS protein expression technology to produce high quality recombinant proteins.

It has developed three main business lines that employ this technology, namely proprietary vaccines, partnering with others to develop and manufacture modern vaccines, therapeutics and gene therapies and the provision of a variety of high-quality purified antigens and antibodies to the scientific community for disease research.