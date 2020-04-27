"ProThera Biologics has focused since inception on developing Inter-alpha Inhibitor Proteins for the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory diseases along with a rapid, point of care diagnostic test to determine IAIP levels for use as a biomarker for patient progression to severe outcomes. ProThera has demonstrated the potential of IAIP therapy in numerous preclinical models and the use of IAIP as a biomarker in clinical samples."

"The company was co-founded by Yow-Pin Lim, M.D., Ph.D., and Douglas Hixson, Ph.D., faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, based upon research originating in the labs at Lifespan/Rhode Island Hospital, with seed funding from the R.I.-based Slater Technology Fund."

"In developing its technology, ProThera has collaborated with investigators at multiple academic research institutions and has been awarded in excess of $12 million in federal funding from agencies within the National Institutes of Health pursuant to Small Business Investment Research (SBIR) grants. The company has received continued investment from the Slater Fund, and has also received support from R.I. Commerce Corp. through its Innovate RI Small Business Fund."