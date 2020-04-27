ProThera Biologics

"The company was co-founded by Yow-Pin Lim, M.D., Ph.D., and Douglas Hixson, Ph.D., faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, based upon research originating in the labs at Lifespan/Rhode Island Hospital, with seed funding from the R.I.-based Slater Technology Fund."
"In developing its technology, ProThera has collaborated with investigators at multiple academic research institutions and has been awarded in excess of $12 million in federal funding from agencies within the National Institutes of Health pursuant to Small Business Investment Research (SBIR) grants. The company has received continued investment from the Slater Fund, and has also received support from R.I. Commerce Corp. through its Innovate RI Small Business Fund."
